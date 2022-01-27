NJ is getting its first Chick’nCone: Fork-free chicken & waffles

PARAMUS — A "grab and go" comfort food chain that serves up fork-free chicken and waffles is finally landing in New Jersey.

Chick'n Cone is headed to the Bergen Town Center in Paramus as confirmed by Urban Edge Properties, which owns the mall. No word yet on when the opening might be happening.

The chain's specialty is chicken-filled waffle cones, with a variety of sauces offered.

As of January, locations were opened in 11 states (GA, TX, FL, OH, LA, MI, TN, CA, KY, MO, CO) as well as overseas, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In addition to crispy chicken in a hand-rolled waffle cone, the menu also includes chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, Cajun-style fries or corn, mac and cheese and "Waffle Crunch" milkshakes.

