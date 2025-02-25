NJ is among the worst when it comes to this kind of cheating

New Jersey, how dare you? I thought we were being honest with each other but it turns out, that’s not the case.

A significant portion of New Jerseyans are not being completely truthful with certain people in their lives, as revealed by a recent study.

No, it’s not about cheating on your significant other by secretly seeing someone else… it’s about the daily New York Times puzzles.

New Jersey residents are the #8 ranked cheaters at NYT games.

This was determined by the company BetUS identifying the search volume in each state for hints for each of the various puzzles. They then calculated the volume per 10,000 people.

Overall, the top three games Americans cheated at the most were Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword.

Wordle has nearly 5.2 million total cheating-related searches across the country; which is more than 14,000 Americans searching for hints each day.

Come on, guys, if you have to search for hints, did you really accomplish that day’s Wordle in 4/6 tries? Or are you a fraud?

I thought we were better than this.

I’m still in an active group chat sharing Wordle and Quordle scores; if I found out that the scores shared were a result of Googling hints I would be furious.

What NYT games are New Jersey residents searching for the most?

According to BetUS, New Jerseyans struggle most with the New York Times Crossword puzzle (not to be confused with the Mini Crossword) and Strands.

If you like puzzles you should see how many of these you can solve. Best of all, you won’t even have to cheat, the answers are at the bottom of the list!

