NJ investigating fatal New Year’s Day police shooting in Newark

NEWARK — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police shooting in early on New Year's Day.

Authorities said a 39-year-old man was killed in the gunfire just after midnight near South 11th Street and Woodland Avenue. His name wasn't immediately released.

WABC-NY reported that officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area. The station said one officer was also taken to a hospital for treatment. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Under New Jersey law, the attorney general's office is required to investigate any death occurring during an encounter with law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity or when the person is in custody.

