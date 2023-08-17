NJ in national spotlight over insane school policy on parents’ rights (Opinion)

Our state is making national and perhaps international news over the state's ridiculously embarrassing policy on not notifying parents that their child is "transitioning."

Three school districts have defied Madman Murphy's policy of keeping important information from parents about their child's behavior at school.

Kids can't even get a Tylenol from the school nurse without permission or notification, but they "identify" as a different gender at school, there's a policy of secrecy from the parents?!

This is total lunacy. No one in their right mind would implement such a policy and then sue individual school districts for OBVIOUSLY DOING THE RIGHT THING!

Several media outlets have mischaracterized the story as "outing" students to their parents.

Other media outlets won't cover it for fear of "outing" their preferred party, the Democrats, as depraved lunatics for backing such a policy.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Check out this CBS headline, "Judge to make decision on Monmouth County school districts' controversial transgender policy"

The school district's policy is controversial for notifying parents that their young child is identifying as the opposite sex at school?!

Both the state of New Jersey and lawyers for the school districts made their case Tuesday in court in Freehold.

If the judge rules in favor of the state, then what rights do parents have with their own children?

This is why public school has become a total mess in our state. Not all of it and certainly not all teachers and administrators.

But the state's policies are ruining public education in New Jersey, and it's all in pursuit of higher power for Murphy and his Attorney General.

It's why many parents are choosing parochial schools or home-schooling their kids.

Whether you have kids or not and no matter where you stand on the issue of transgenderism, this has to make no sense to rational, fair-minded people.

Unfortunately, when it comes to New Jersey politicians rational and fair-minded are foreign concepts.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25.

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance. (For an explanation of how the state calculates the "accountability indicator scores" and overall rating for each school, see page 90 of this reference guide.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom