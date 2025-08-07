4 days of great weather for NJ before heat and humidity return

Sprinkles and showers are done. After a "blah" weather day on Wednesday, we will see improvements throughout New Jersey Thursday, as early clouds give way to hazy sunshine by around lunchtime. Humidity levels should dial back slightly too. High temperatures will reach about 80 degrees - comfortable and pleasant. There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf at the Jersey Shore though, which is expected to continue through Friday. The nice weather will last through the upcoming weekend, with a warming trend on the way. Next week looks hot, with our next heat wave kicking off with a long string of 90+ degree temperatures starting either Sunday or Monday.

Thursday NJ weather: Brighter and better weather

There is a lot to like in this forecast, with a string of 3 or 4 beautiful weather days beginning Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, we still have a blanket of clouds overhead. And it feels somewhat clammy. Humidity levels are not that high — but dew points in the 60s are making it feel sticky in spots in the early morning and late evening hours.

By late morning, we should see plentiful breaks of sunshine, as humidity levels slowly descend. The sky will still look a little hazy or washed-out due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the atmosphere.

High temperatures Thursday will reach about 80 degrees. Below normal for early August, but quite comfortable.

One important note if a beach is in your future. The combination of decent swell and a continuing on-shore breeze has raised a High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf for Thursday along the Jersey Shore. It might be a good idea to stay out of the ocean. (The rough conditions are likely to continue into Friday too.)

Thursday evening looks mainly clear and comfortable. Overnight low temperatures should dip into the lower 60s or so.

Friday NJ weather: A very nice day

No complaints whatsoever about Friday. Expect sunshine with a few clouds and completely dry weather. High temperatures will reach the comfortably warm lower 80s. Gorgeous.

Saturday NJ weather: Mostly sunny and warm

More of the same for Saturday. Mostly sunny and trouble-free, with highs about 80 to 85 degrees. I love to see such pleasant summer weekends — beaches and boardwalks will be busy.

Sunday NJ weather: Getting hotter

We will keep the sunshine for Sunday. And a switch in wind direction, to more of a south-southwesterly direction, will start to fuel a warmup.

So it is going to start to feel hot by Sunday afternoon. Humidity will stay manageable for now. Look for highs around 85 to 90 degrees. I do not see any chance of rain threatening your outdoor plans on Sunday.

Monday NJ weather: The heat is on

Next week will likely be New Jersey's next heat wave, with a long stretch of 90+ degree temperatures and rising humidity. This one could literally last 7 to 10 days.

Along with tropical air will come a daily chance for a spot thunderstorm too, starting on Tuesday or Wednesday. There is nothing big on the horizon for New Jersey, in terms of storm systems. But that is highly dependent on what develops in the tropics in the coming weeks.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.