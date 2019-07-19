NJ heatwave — what do you keep your thermostat set at?

With some of the hottest days of the year coming our way this weekend, we may break records in several New Jersey cities. Of course power companies are bracing for high usage of air conditioners over the next few days. Fortunately, we should get a nice break in the weather by Monday, so at least there's great relief in sight.

Also fortunately, I'm not gonna lecture you about what you're going to do with your AC unit this weekend, but I am curious. Most couples or families have a battle over the thermostat in winter and summer. I set mine at around 74 degrees. For some that's not cool enough and for others that's plenty. When we talked about it on the air Thursday, we got anywhere from 68 to 77 degrees.

