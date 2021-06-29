Beat the heat, Jersey style (Opinion)

I don't know about you, but this is as hot as I can remember in Jersey.

I mentioned on the air Tuesday that I spoke at an event honoring our NJ State Troopers in Bedminster on Monday night. Of course, I wore a suit! May have been the hottest I've been at an event.

That said, I was honored to be invited and so happy that we are finally back to normal in NJ that I really didn't mind. May not be the case for the men and women who have jobs that are directly impacted by the heat. Roofers, HVAC techs, gutter guys, junk removal, trash haulers, welders, kitchen staff...even mobile dog groomers, all dealing with this heat wave.

Truthfully, after talking to a wide swath of New Jerseyans all morning, it's clear that most jobs that we count on for service and support deal with the extreme heat.

What was encouraging is that I asked the question of how homeowners in NJ treat the workers doing a job at their homes. The good news is a majority of homeowners from our calls are helpful providing water and an escape from the extreme heat. We also got a lot of feedback from our free app about jobs that deal with the heat.

If you'd like to join the conversation on the show but aren't ready or able to call in, no worries, download the free NJ1015 app and subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and send me a note.

I want to thank Amanda the mobile dog groomer, Mike the Park Ranger and Ron who restores AC systems on what he called the "forgotten car manufacturer," Saturn...remember Saturns?

I could do a whole show just on that!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

