As of August 12, parts of New Jersey have officially seen three heatwaves during the summer of 2025. And, should history repeat itself, it's very possible we may see even more hot stretches as late as September.

Heatwaves, of course, come in different forms with some being more brutal than others. Sometimes we may see temperatures just a hair above 90 degrees with low humidity.

When heatwaves are like that, they're a lot easier to tolerate. Not just for us, but for your plants and lawns as well.

More or less extreme

When heatwaves are on the less extreme side, the nighttime temperatures may also provide relief, further making it easier on our lawns and plants. Not to mention easier on our air conditioning units.

On the flip side, there are also those heatwaves where more extreme conditions strike. Think mid to upper 90s and higher humidity. Those kind of conditions not only make it tougher on us, but also our lawns and plants.

So when it comes to our lawns and vegetation, this one question might come to mind. Is it OK to water them during a heatwave? And, am I allowed to water my lawn and plants during a heatwave in New Jersey?

Heatwave watering: Is it legal?

Before we even consider breaking out the hose, sprinkler, or watering can during a heatwave, we must first ask this. Is it legal to water our lawns and plants during a heatwave in New Jersey?

The short answer to this is yes, you absolutely can water when temperatures are at their most extremes. This may seem obvious on the surface, but there are reasons some might question this.

Heatwaves are one thing, whereas droughts are another. And it's that idea of not separating the two that might get people confused. As long as we're not in a drought, then it's usually OK to water during a heatwave in New Jersey.

When should I water?

Watering during extreme heat, and knowing how and when are two different things. Yes, you can legally water during a heatwave. But being smart about it will not only make it easier on you, but it will also make it easier on your lawn and plants.

Early morning is the best time to get your watering done. That'll allow the water to get deep down into the soil so the roots can tap into that moisture during the hottest parts of the day.

If you wait until the the afternoon when temperatures are at their highest, that water will most likely evaporate and won't be nearly as efficient. Watering in the evening is also a good option if you can't get to it first thing.

Now, will watering during the hottest part of the day hurt your lawn or plant? Most likely not, it just won't be as efficient to water during that time due to evaporation.

Deep watering

As for your plants, it's best to water them at the base. That way, the water will have a better chance to get deep into the soil instead of evaporating. And again, early in the morning is best.

Just make sure you check with your local utilities as there is always the possibility of localized restrictions. But for the most part, there are no restrictions on watering your lawn or plants in New Jersey during a heatwave.

