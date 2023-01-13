The National Winter Activity Center in Vernon is also home to a nonprofit called Winter4kids, the only such organization in the country.

The center offers a range of winter activities for of all ages and skill levels as well as mentoring and winter learning experiences for school-age kids.

One of the most popular attractions at the national winter activities center is the downhill skiing and snowboarding slopes.

With over 100 acres of groomed trails, the center has something for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities.

Whether you're a beginner looking to learn the basics or an experienced rider looking to tackle more challenging runs, the national winter activities center has you covered.

In addition to downhill skiing and snowboarding, the center also offers cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails. These more relaxed activities are perfect for people who want to enjoy the winter scenery at a more leisurely pace.

With the addition of a Nordic Center in 2019 and a 27,700-square-foot lodge with full kitchens and equipment rooms, the program and venue could accommodate up to 10,000 kids.

For those looking for something a little more exciting, the national winter activities center also offers snow tubing.

With over 10 lanes to choose from, snow tubing is a thrilling way to experience the thrill of sliding down a snowy hill.

In addition to the winter activities, the national winter activities center also offers a variety of amenities.

There is a cozy lodge with a fireplace as well as a restaurant and bar.

Overall, the national winter activities center in Vernon is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to enjoy the beauty of the winter season.

