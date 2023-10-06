NJ has more to worry about than forcing God on politicians (Opinion)

There’s a fine line between being technically right and being truly important.

A federal lawsuit filed by guy from Bergen County who wants to run for Congress in 2024 trips right over it and falls flat on its face.

James Tosone argues that people who run for office should not have to swear “so help me God” as part of the process to qualify for seeking office. To do so is unconstitutional, according to his lawsuit.

Tosone describes himself as “nontheist,” meaning a person who doesn’t ascribe to a god in religion.

His legal filing states:

While Mr. Tosone previously completed the candidate petition in order to participate in past elections, he now sincerely believes, as a matter of conscience, that he cannot swear ‘so help me God.

'So help me God'

Secretary of State Teresa Way is being sued for violating Tosone’s First Amendment rights. The statute in question currently reads that every elected official is “required by law to give assurance of fidelity and attachment to the government” by stating “so help me God.”

I’m not saying there’s not a minor point here. But for a person who previously went through this process seemingly without issue, I would invoke the legal principle from “Legally Blond” in asking, “Why now? Why THIS sperm?”

What’s really being served here?

Is this truly a battle for right and wrong or is this a dumb street fight over semantics? Is this honestly about protecting First Amendment rights or is this a way to get a lot of free advertising by getting your name out there as a candidate?

We have so many serious issues facing this state that false outrage by some dilettante doesn’t quite hit home with me.

"By requiring plaintiff to swear 'so help me God' in order to run for public office, without a secular option, the secretary of state has inflicted, and will continue to inflict, irreparable harm upon (Tosone),” according to the lawsuit.

Irreparable harm? What might that be? Is he having some soft tissue damage here? Loss of consort perhaps?

I’ll tell you what. Wake me up when a real problem comes along.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

