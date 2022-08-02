NJ has a ‘shoulder season’ at the shore: Here’s what’s in store

In a little over a month from now, the summer season will be officially over. People will be trading in their bathing suits for backpacks and heading back to school. But, this doesn’t mean the Jersey Shore isn’t completely off limits.

Believe it or not, there’s still a lot going on down the shore once the busy season is over, and they’re definitely worth visiting.

Check out these 10 events during New Jersey’s shoulder season.

Atlantic County

Trumpet Trumpet (Furtseff) loading...

Cap Jazz Festival

Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz lovers will love the Cap Jazz Festival with headliner Incognito and other artists like Maysa and A’ndre. Tickets are available now for as low as $65.

Cornhole Cornhole (valbunny) loading...

‘22 Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay

Location: along Amherst Avenue Margate from Washington Avenue to Coolidge Avenue

along Amherst Avenue Margate from Washington Avenue to Coolidge Avenue When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11a.m.-6 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

With music playing on two different stages, a character parade and a cornhole tournament, the ‘22 Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay is worth the visit. Food vendors include funnel cake, acai bowls, pizza and seafood. The Scarefest After Dark adult-only event takes place on Saturday night, while Steve & Cookie’s Annual Dog Show takes place on Sunday.

Cape May County

Boardwalk Amusement Rides Boardwalk Amusement Rides (Getty Stock /ThinkStock) loading...

Fall Beach Jam

Location: Morey’s Pier, Wildwood, NJ

Morey’s Pier, Wildwood, NJ When: Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11

Camp out on the beach both Friday and Saturday night during the Fall Beach Jam for access to all amusement rides of Morey's Pier and a Saturday evening barbecue. Additional purchases include a breakfast package, canvas painting, a s’mores dance party and a T-shirt. Prices increase as the event gets closer.

Irish Irish (shironosov) loading...

Irish Weekend 2022

Location: Held along Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood, NJ

Held along Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood, NJ When: Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. - Sept. 26 until 3 a.m.

The Annual Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood includes tons of entertainment with Irish dancing, music and food. You can also enjoy a golf tournament, Irish dance lessons and a parade.

Oktoberfest Oktoberfest (master1305) loading...

Oktoberfest

Location: Morey’s Pier, Wildwood, NJ

Morey’s Pier, Wildwood, NJ When: Sept. 16-18, Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9

Oktoberfest is good for the whole family with rides, music, food and more. With German-themed menus and a kids zone including pumpkin and cookie decorating, this four-weekend festival is definitely worth a trip back to the Jersey shore.

Monmouth County

Kayak Kayak (6okean) loading...

Wind & Sea Festival

Location: Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth When: Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The weather is still warm enough in September to enjoy a few beach activities at the Wind and Sea festival. Kayaking, fishing, sailing and kite flying will be available. Children can be occupied with sandcastle building, and arts and crafts. Food vendors will be provided.

Sand Sand (Getty Stock/ ThinkStock) loading...

Locals Summer Beach Bash

Location: Ideal Beach, Bayside Parkway, North Middletown, NJ

Ideal Beach, Bayside Parkway, North Middletown, NJ When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

Locals Summer Beach Bash is a family-friendly evening with lots of beach games including sand castle building contests and a DJ. The event is free for all, but registration is recommended.

Ocean County

Wine Wine (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Wine on the Beach Festival

Location: South Beach, Seaside Heights, NJ

South Beach, Seaside Heights, NJ When: Saturday, Septn 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s better than sitting on the beach with a glass of wine? With a dozen wineries and lots of food venues, the Wine on the Beach Festival is the perfect excuse to get back to the beach for a weekend before the weather gets cold. Tickets go on sale in August.

Chowder Chowder (voraorn) loading...

ChowderFest 2022

Location: Beach Haven, NJ

Beach Haven, NJ When: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With over 50 vendors and live music, ChowderFest is a free family-friendly event. Live music will be played all day long. Chowder, local food specialties, wine and seltzers will be available to purchase.

Raffle Tickets Raffle Tickets (Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

Ocean County Columbus Day Italian Festival

Location: 100 Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ

100 Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ When: Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This three-day festival in Seaside Heights includes a 50/50 cash raffle, a parade and more. The parade includes multiple floats, antique cars, clowns and bands. The Ocean County Columbus Day Parade and Italian Festival is located right next to the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

