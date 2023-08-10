NJ has a hidden gem secret day trip you never knew existed

It’s time to discover a hidden gem in NJ that's been flying under the radar. A picturesque sunflower farm in Cape May County that promises a memorable family day out.

Tucked away on the intersection of Dennisville-Petersburg Road and S. Old Tuckahoe Road, this charming farm is waiting for you. Even as you approach, you’ll find a scene that transports you to the charm of the 1920s, a great surprise on your trip, before it even starts!

OK, here’s NJ’s best-kept secret: it's none other than the Good Old Days Sunflower Farm, a passion project of owner Donald Westergom spanning over 15 years. This local secret has become a must-visit, offering a chance to pick a few flowers and brighten someone's day.

With an antique cart and a hand-painted sign displaying a mere 50 cents per sunflower, Westergom welcomes you into his haven.

Set amidst a sprawling 5-acre field, Westergom diligently gathers dozens of sunflowers every morning, ready to restock his cart throughout the day.

The farm operates on the honor system, reinforced by a metal lockbox reading "Please pay here. Thank You." Talk about the good old days!

The feel is nothing short of enchanting, a perfect backdrop for photo ops. Families can roam the fields, capturing bumblebees, butterflies, and their loved ones against the gorgeous sunflowers. An old barn and an antique flatbed truck add to the vintage charm.

Maintaining this floral oasis is no small feat, but Westergom's dedication keeps the blooms in absolutely stunning.

Seeds are planted in April, culminating in a breathtaking bloom from June to September.

Thousands of sunflowers grace the fields annually, drawing regular visitors who adore sunflowers.

And there are only two kinds of people in this world, those who adore sunflowers, and those who don’t yet know that they do.

Don't miss the opportunity to explore Good Old Days Sunflower Farm, located at 119 S. Old Tuckahoe Road in Woodbine, Cape May County. Open most days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., this hidden treasure invites you to experience the joys of a tranquil sunflower-filled day, and a dreamy escape in the heart of New Jersey. The secret’s out.

