NJ has 3 amazing diners all within 10 miles of each other

You don’t even have to go all the way up to North Jersey for this.

Burlington County has three great diners all within close range.

Pandora Diner, Wisdom Diner and Town and Country Diner are all within 10 miles of each other.

The old Mastoris Diner would have made this list have four diners all within 10 miles had they not closed down

Route 206 is the main road that will get you to all three. And all have great food for you to try.

Not only do all three have great food, but they’ve all got something different that I get from each individual diner.

Below I’ll highlight my personal favorite from each diner's menu.

Pandora Diner: The California Wrap

While they have great breakfast offerings here I always tend to side with getting lunch food. The California Wrap is by far their best wrap on the menu.

Wisdom Diner: Belgian Waffle topped with strawberries, and a side of pork roll

I’ve had plenty of diner waffles, but none compare to Wisdom’s. Their waffles are fluffy and light and when topped with strawberries makes the perfect breakfast. Add in the side of pork roll to get some salty and sweet flavor.

Town and Country Diner: Mozzarella Sticks

Theirs are top-notch. Mozzarella sticks can typically be a pretty generic order, but Town and Country gives you a big portion and has the perfect cheese-to-breading ratio.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

