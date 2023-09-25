NJ has 2 of the best small businesses in America, list says

Two spots in New Jersey are considered to be among the best small businesses in the country and are in the running to become one of seven finalists in an annual race.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced its list of America’s 70 top small businesses. Businesses were evaluated based on their growth, community engagement, and ability to overcome challenges.

The top businesses were narrowed down from 15,000 applicants.

They're each competing for one of seven finalist spots. A winner will be announced on Oct. 19.

New Jersey accounts for two out of 10 businesses in the "Eastern" section of the country that made the top-70 list.

Top small businesses in New Jersey

Calgo Gardens

From the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: "Calgo Gardens is a nursery, landscaping center, and gift store that aims to promote a passion for outdoor living through its landscaping design services, plant selections, and educational events."

🎯 462 Adelphia Road, Freehold

⌨ Calgo Gardens website

RBM Maintenance

From the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: "RBM Maintenance is a certified minority-owned, woman owned-business providing comprehensive facility maintenance services to over 200 commercial and industrial clients. It offers cleaning, handyman services, painting, and more

🎯 8 Campus Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills

⌨ RBM Maintenance website

