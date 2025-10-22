Help! What’s the normal way for New Jersey to celebrate Halloween?
We are just about a week away from Halloween, and it’s making me nostalgic for my trick-or-treating days.
As a kid, one of the best nights of the year was Halloween: you dressed up with your friends, watched horror movies, and stuffed your face with candy.
An actual dream.
But each house that you go to has a different approach to how they celebrate Halloween.
There are those who go particularly hard with their decorations, some people spring for the full-sized candy bars, or there are those who turn off all the lights in the home so as to say, “don’t even ring the doorbell for your free candy.”
It’s a spectrum.
All that to say, I have some questions for New Jerseyans. I’m curious to see what exactly is the standard way of going about Halloween night is in the Garden State.
Do me a favor and answer these few questions to help me determine where New Jersey falls on certain Halloween debates.
