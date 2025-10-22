We are just about a week away from Halloween, and it’s making me nostalgic for my trick-or-treating days.

As a kid, one of the best nights of the year was Halloween: you dressed up with your friends, watched horror movies, and stuffed your face with candy.

Halloween, Costume Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images loading...

An actual dream.

But each house that you go to has a different approach to how they celebrate Halloween.

There are those who go particularly hard with their decorations, some people spring for the full-sized candy bars, or there are those who turn off all the lights in the home so as to say, “don’t even ring the doorbell for your free candy.”

Halloween, Costume Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images loading...

It’s a spectrum.

All that to say, I have some questions for New Jerseyans. I’m curious to see what exactly is the standard way of going about Halloween night is in the Garden State.

Do me a favor and answer these few questions to help me determine where New Jersey falls on certain Halloween debates.

Happy spooky season, New Jersey!

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈