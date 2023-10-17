NJ Halloween fun that won’t scare your kids

Talking about Halloween for the past couple of weeks on the show has led me to one conclusion. I’m not the only one who thinks Halloween has gotten a little out of control.

You see displays around your neighborhood and it looks like each one is more macabre than the next. Skeletons hanging from trees, bloody corpses, and even gravestones all over lawns with the names of family members on them.

Creepy, yes. But sometimes it just seems a little too much.

What if you just want a fun Halloween experience without the blood, guts and gore?

Halloween can be all about spookiness, but what if you've got kids or family members who prefer fun over fear? Well, here's a fantastic family-friendly Halloween activity.

Canva Canva loading...

Orchard of Lights in New Jersey

Demarest Farms, known for their dazzling holiday light show, the Orchard of Lights, has brought the fun to Halloween with the largest Halloween Light Show in New Jersey.

Drive your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of the farm, and all you need to do is arrive 10 minutes before your reservation time. Tune your car radio to 107.9 FM and let the light show begin.

A key thing to remember: you must make a reservation online in advance; they don't sell tickets at the farm market. The Halloween Light Show takes about 20-25 minutes, and you can explore the farm market afterward for some fresh goodies.

Upon arrival, follow the directions to line up your vehicle for the Light Show, and a friendly farm employee will guide you through the experience. So, if you want a spooktacular yet family-friendly Halloween, head to Demarest Farms for a memorable light show!

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

7 things you forgot about how great New Jersey is We can all easily forget that are some really great aspects—joys even—of living in the Great Garden State. Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom