🎤 17 NJ legends will be inducted into the NJ Hall of Fame this fall

🏒 They include The Jonas Brothers, NJ Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur, and more

🍝 The ceremony will be held at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — Nearly one year after opening its permanent home at American Dream, the New Jersey Hall of Fame has announced its incoming 2025 class of inductees.

The list of 17 Jersey legends which includes Grammy-nominated pop rock band, Jonas Brothers, Chef David Burke, and New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur, will be honored at the 17th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 21 at The Rink at The Arena at American Dream, tentatively hosted by actor Danny DeVito.

"This year's class of inductees reminds us of what it means to be Jersey strong and resilient,” said Steve Edwards, President of the NJHOF.

He said these 17 inductees showcase the incredible range of talent from New Jersey, inspiring generations to be the best versions of themselves.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is:

LA Premiere of "The Residence" Dana Bash (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) loading...

Arts & Letters

◼ Dana Bash – CNN chief political correspondent, anchor of “Inside Politics with Dana

Bash” and co-anchor of “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana

Bash”

◼ Mary Alice Williams – Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist, a founding anchor of CNN, and former anchor for NJTV News

David Burke Chef David Burke (Scott Roth/Invision/AP) loading...

Enterprise

◼ Frank Bisignano – CEO and chairman of the board of Fiserv and the current

Commissioner of the Social Security Administration

◼ Chef David Burke – Renowned restaurateur and culinary innovator

◼ Lawrence R. Inserra, Jr. – Chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.

◼ Zygmunt “Zygi” Wilf – Businessman, real estate developer, chairman and co-owner of

the Minnesota Vikings

BET AWARDS Isley Brothers/ ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Performing Arts and Entertainment

◼ David Bryan – Keyboardist for rock band, Bon Jovi, and Tony award-winning lyricist

and composer

◼ The Isley Brothers – Grammy award-winning music group

◼ Jonas Brothers – Award-winning pop band

◼ Michael Uslan – Lawyer and executive producer of the Batman movie franchise

Sheila Oliver The late NJ Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver (AP) loading...

Public Service

◼ John Keegan – Chairman and CEO, Charles Edison Fund and Edison Innovation

Foundation

◼ Sheila Y. Oliver ��� New Jersey’s second Lieutenant Governor and the first woman of

color elected to statewide office in state history (being honored

posthumously)

◼ William E. Simon – Businessman, philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of the

Treasury (being honored posthumously)

◼ David T. Wilentz – Former attorney general of NJ and founder of law firm, Wilentz,

Goldman and Spitzer (being honored posthumously)

Hubie Brown, 76ers Bucks Basketball (AP) AP loading...

Sports

◼ Martin Brodeur – Former ice hockey goaltender and current team executive for The

New Jersey Devils

◼ Hubie Brown – Former basketball player, analyst, and two-time NBA Coach of the Y ear

◼ Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the

400-meter hurdles

The inductees were chosen from 60 nominees after a public vote.

