The biggest New Jersey icons: Hall of Fame announces Class of 2025
🎤 17 NJ legends will be inducted into the NJ Hall of Fame this fall
🏒 They include The Jonas Brothers, NJ Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur, and more
🍝 The ceremony will be held at American Dream
EAST RUTHERFORD — Nearly one year after opening its permanent home at American Dream, the New Jersey Hall of Fame has announced its incoming 2025 class of inductees.
The list of 17 Jersey legends which includes Grammy-nominated pop rock band, Jonas Brothers, Chef David Burke, and New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur, will be honored at the 17th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 21 at The Rink at The Arena at American Dream, tentatively hosted by actor Danny DeVito.
"This year's class of inductees reminds us of what it means to be Jersey strong and resilient,” said Steve Edwards, President of the NJHOF.
He said these 17 inductees showcase the incredible range of talent from New Jersey, inspiring generations to be the best versions of themselves.
The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is:
Arts & Letters
◼ Dana Bash – CNN chief political correspondent, anchor of “Inside Politics with Dana
Bash” and co-anchor of “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana
Bash”
◼ Mary Alice Williams – Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist, a founding anchor of CNN, and former anchor for NJTV News
Enterprise
◼ Frank Bisignano – CEO and chairman of the board of Fiserv and the current
Commissioner of the Social Security Administration
◼ Chef David Burke – Renowned restaurateur and culinary innovator
◼ Lawrence R. Inserra, Jr. – Chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.
◼ Zygmunt “Zygi” Wilf – Businessman, real estate developer, chairman and co-owner of
the Minnesota Vikings
Performing Arts and Entertainment
◼ David Bryan – Keyboardist for rock band, Bon Jovi, and Tony award-winning lyricist
and composer
◼ The Isley Brothers – Grammy award-winning music group
◼ Jonas Brothers – Award-winning pop band
◼ Michael Uslan – Lawyer and executive producer of the Batman movie franchise
Public Service
◼ John Keegan – Chairman and CEO, Charles Edison Fund and Edison Innovation
Foundation
◼ Sheila Y. Oliver ��� New Jersey’s second Lieutenant Governor and the first woman of
color elected to statewide office in state history (being honored
posthumously)
◼ William E. Simon – Businessman, philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of the
Treasury (being honored posthumously)
◼ David T. Wilentz – Former attorney general of NJ and founder of law firm, Wilentz,
Goldman and Spitzer (being honored posthumously)
Sports
◼ Martin Brodeur – Former ice hockey goaltender and current team executive for The
New Jersey Devils
◼ Hubie Brown – Former basketball player, analyst, and two-time NBA Coach of the Y ear
◼ Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the
400-meter hurdles
The inductees were chosen from 60 nominees after a public vote.
