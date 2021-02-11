NJ guy accused of posting altered pics of women on porn site

These days you can even create whole videos making it appear political candidates said things they never said and did things they never did. So altering photos of innocent women taken from their social media and morphing them into obscene images isn’t so hard to do.

And it’s exactly what Cape May County authorities say John Abadie, 27, has been up to. Police say he stands accused of finding pictures of women on their social media accounts and digitally altering them into pornographic images and plastering them on adult sites, including a fetish site.

According to NJ.com, the husband of one of the victims claims to have knowledge that as many as 27 different people had their photos taken from social media, altered, and put up on a porn site. Indeed NJ.com reports that Abadie has been charged with 27 counts of cyber harassment, according to a criminal affidavit.

That affidavit says women who were friends and even family members of Abadie began reporting their photos used in this manner to Lower Township Police last month.

One victim was quoted by NJ.com as saying, “I feel like I’m scared to leave the house at times. I can’t sleep at night. I’m constantly anxious. I lost a lot of trust in people.”

If true, this is a mindboggling act. Doing this to any woman is terrible enough. I’m trying to wrap my head around how you could do this to your own family members.

Authorities would like additional info if you have anything that might be helpful. Call the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the Lower Township Police Department at 609-886-1619.

