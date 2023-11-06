NJ grocery chain is cutting prices up to 50% off holiday food

If you already shop at Aldi, you’re in luck. If you don’t, you may want to start.

The discount grocery chain with 60 locations throughout New Jersey has announced steep price cuts, up to 50%, on more than 70 popular Thanksgiving food items.

The sale started November 1 and is going right through the end of the year. So they have you covered for Christmas and New Year’s Eve too.

Thanksgiving Celebration Traditional Dinner Table Setting Concep Rawpixel Ltd loading...

With inflation still looming, we're providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress," said Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi, in a statement. "What’s served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who’s sitting around it, so Aldi is delivering big savings on key items so there’s always room for more guests.

Aldi Store In Maryland Getty Images loading...

So what’s cut? Lots. Gravy, green beans, pumpkin pie, potatoes, flour, corn, squash, cranberries, butter, brioche rolls, stuffing mix and plenty more.

Here’s a short list of some examples offered by Today.com:

Countryside Creamery Salted Pure Irish Butter (On sale for $2.19/regularly $3.19)

Stonemill Pure Vanilla (On sale for $3.49/regularly $5.89)

Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix (On sale for $1.89/regularly $2.69)

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash loading...

Southern Grove Pecan Halves (On sale for $3.49/regularly $5.59)

Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust (On sale for $1.79/regularly $2.49)

Appleton Farms Prosciutto (On sale for $2.49/regularly $3.69)

Specially Selected Cornichons (On sale for $1.99 /regularly $2.99)

Specially Selected Scalloped Crackers (On sale for $1.29/regularly $1.99)

Happy Farms Sharp Cheddar (On sale for $1.39 /regularly $1.99)

etiennevoss, Getty Images etiennevoss, Getty Images loading...

Baking Brie (On sale for $5.19/regularly $7.49)

Stonemill Regular Gravy Mix (On sale for $0.29/regularly $0.59)

Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions (On sale for $1.79/regularly $2.89)

Specially Selected Brioche Rolls (On sale for $3.29/regularly $4.69)

12 oz. Fresh Cranberries (On sale for $0.99 /regularly $1.49)

Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey with all the Sides bhofack2 ThinkStock loading...

Assorted Herbs Mixed Case (On sale for $1.29 /regularly $1.79)

If you want to find the Aldi closest to you, see their New Jersey locations here.

