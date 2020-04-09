NJ grocery alternatives for shoppers having trouble finding items

In the weeks since coronavirus upended routines across New Jersey, securing fresh groceries in a timely manner has become more of a concern for households.

Larger grocery stores have been hustling to keep up with the high demand for products, while residents also are exploring other options for produce, meat and dairy items in need of restocking more frequently.

Some smaller markets and shops have taken the “box” approach for easy order and pickup or delivery.

A few restaurant distributors also have opened their product to residents until the health crisis is over, with minimum order amounts in some cases. (Paper products are a whole different ballgame, unfortunately.)

Here are a handful of places helping folks stay as safe as possible while keeping their households fed.

