NJ Governor’s Award winner writes ‘Public Letter To Donald Trump’

In 2018 she won the New Jersey Governor's Award and has written a book about the 45th president called "My Public Letter to Donald Trump," which she has sent him. I spoke to her through Facebook messenger about the book.

What did you win the NJ Governor's Award for?

"Outstanding community service to the state of New Jersey public, for producing and hosting two TV shows that inform the public of health matters, and current events as they unfold on my TV show, "The Geeta Chopra Show" & "We The People.""

"I was also recognized for volunteering for several boards, including the YWCA of Princeton, and serving as a prayer partner for the 700 Club".

"I was a frequent guest speaker at the Rotary Clubs across New Jersey where I gave my presentation on 'healing through deep breathing!'"

"Before the pandemic, I also owned and operated a franchise restaurant where I employed 35 people."

What do you say in your public letter to President Trump? Have you heard back from him?

"First, I acknowledge his economic legacy and bold policies that confronted American bondage for decades. I declared him to be the first president who actually cared enough for America; to risk being hated by Americans."

"He broke barriers by removing us from unfair trade agreements, one-sided military alliances, and foreign enslavement, while addressing the fallen domestic manufacturing industry swallowed up by China."

He stood up to NATO, OPEC, NAFTA and so much more, in just 4 short years. I believe he was divinely guided. I thanked him for his hard work and implored him to run again in 2024. He started a good work, and I pray that God will finish it through him. Finally, I discuss the vision God gave me of him in a dream. It was that vision that inspired the book."

How do you feel about those who disagree with you?

"Our country is split in half, and sometimes I don’t recognize the America I grew up in. We’ve had a lot of entitled individuals grow up to seem to believe America is a terrible place. For example, they promote racism as they continually call America a racist nation, instead of recognizing that we have had a black president, and everything is possible in America."

"They also suffer from historical amnesia when they fail to take advantage of what our founding fathers died to give them – economic liberty, prosperity, and freedom. I encourage any American who hates America to go live in another country for 5 years and then come back and have a conversation with me."

"I will be publishing more books. God has prepared me so that not everyone will be my audience. He told me that very clearly, so I am getting ready. The best I can do is speak the truth and never lose my authenticity."

"I pray that all those living in darkness will be woken up with the light of the truth. The government isn’t their God, God is still God. And he is still on the throne. I may have strayed a bit!"

Have you heard back from him?

"Not yet, but an aide of mine works with a staff member who works directly with his team on a weekly basis, has assured me that he was hand-delivered a copy of this book. I plan on doing book signings with him as a next step, it’s just a matter of time! He is not only a political hero but someone who I learned a lot from on a personal level because he has the ‘never quit’ mentality."

Do you think he will run again in 2024?

"In my book, I personally invited him to, and that has been my belief and prayer ever since. My friends such as Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who also wrote the foreword for my book, and all the local Republican committees also hope so. America needs him now more than ever. Our leadership in Washington is weak, and dangerous, to say the least. They have failed Americans on so many levels."

