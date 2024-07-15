NJ gubernatorial opponents from 2 parties come together after Trump shooting

Two longtime state politicians turned candidates ahead of the 2025 New Jersey governor's race have shared a bipartisan statement urging "civility and respect" amid heightened tensions following the deadly shooting at a weekend political rally for former President Donald Trump.

Republican state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and Democratic former Senate President Steve Sweeney released the following joint statement in an email on Monday:

“The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump this weekend is a stark reminder of the need for civility in our political discourse. Disagreement is a foundation of our cherished political system, but the current environment in which political opponents are treated as enemies breads (sic) extremism and political violence. We condemn the horrific events of this weekend and urge all residents and elected leaders to treat each other with civility and respect.”

Newark Mayor, Governor candidate Ras Baraka

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, seeking the Democratic nod for governor, also shared a statement on social media: “My heart is with all those injured and impacted by yesterday’s political violence. I pray that former President Trump remains safe and makes a quick and full recovery."

"We must always and unequivocally condemn both political violence and the hate speech that fuels it. It’s imperative we remember that incidents like this never happen in a political vacuum and I hope that together we can strive for a more peaceful and inclusive discourse in our democracy. Discourse that leads first with our collective humanity.”

Governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli

Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli shared a statement to Facebook: “Praying for President Trump, his family, and our country. All Americans - I don’t care what party you are - should stand together and speak out against this senseless act of violence. All those responsible should be held accountable to the full extent of the law. We are better than this.”

Governor candidate Bill Spadea

Republican candidate Bill Spadea, who is also the morning host on New Jersey 101.5, shared a statement on Facebook that referenced his wife, saying "Jodi and I are praying for President Trump and all at the rally. We need to save our Republic by protecting President Trump, his family and all his supporters. 2024 is a must win."

Governor candidate Ed Durr

One-term state senator Ed Durr, who now is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, shared a brief reaction on Facebook: “My prayers for President Trump” with a meme that said “I am more MAGA now than ever.”

Jersey City Mayor, governor candidate Steven Fulop

As of Monday afternoon, Jersey City mayor and Democratic candidate for governor Steven Fulop had not shared a public reaction or statement to the deadly shooting at the Trump rally.

