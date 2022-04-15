Last month we asked for people to call in who were pursuing their dream and a young lady named Emily called in. She is a one-woman bake shop creating and delivering amazing pastries and desserts in Central New Jersey.

Emily is only twenty-one years old and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

After working for another local baking business, she decided to take her talents and try to strike out on her own. So far, she and her baked goods are a big hit. She not only delivers deliciousness but also does a bunch of events throughout the year.

You can see where she'll be next on her website. You can check out some of her amazing work on her Instagram. Her creativity, energy and product variety are endless.

There are quite a few talented culinary artists like Emily striking out on their own in different ways. There are plenty of food trucks and now there are brick-and-mortar facilities designed for people like Emily Gaston and other like her. She does her work alongside other talented chefs in a commercial kitchen called Cherry Street Kitchen in Trenton.

It's a trend that's growing around the country that allows talented chefs to ply their trade without their own retail location.

Jersey girl living her dream and spreading deliciousness

You can check out some of what Emily Gaston has to offer at some upcoming events:

May 1: Allentown Street Fair

May 7: McGalliard Elementary School

June 5-Sept. 25: Every Sunday Bordentown Farmers Market

July-August: Every Tuesday Robbinsville Farmers Market

It's worth the trip wherever she sets up shop.

