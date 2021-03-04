NJ girl Carolina Rial turns heads and chairs on ‘The Voice’

Remember the name Carolina Rial. There are some already famous people who see very big things for her. She’s only 17 years old and this young woman from Ridgefield, New Jersey just did a blind audition on The Voice. She sang "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith and man did she nail it.

EGOT winner John Legend and Jersey’s own Nick Jonas both spun their chairs around which on The Voice means they both want to take her on and be her coach. What a great dilemma to have; needing to choose between these two superstars.

Nick Jonas, who is from Wyckoff, was excited to hear she was from the Garden State and clearly hoped that camaraderie would tip her in his favor. In the end though it seemed like a lovefest between Legend and Rial.

“Your range is just exquisite, your control was just insane...this was so exciting for me to watch and I would love to work with you,” he told her.

“That means so much coming from you,” Carolina complimented back.

She chose John Legend.

A little background on Carolina Rial. She’s a junior at St. Dominic Academy in Jersey City. She did piano and dance as a child and began singing at age 10. Jennifer Hudson (who started her career on another singing competition show you may have heard of, American Idol) gave her a huge confidence boost by once posting a video of Carolina singing on her Instagram. In just a week it was viewed 200,000 times.

Sadly, another Jersey girl didn’t fare as well on the episode. Danielle Escobar who goes by the stage name Yellsmiles got no chairs turned around during her performance, not even by fellow New Jerseyan Nick Jonas.

