NJ girl, 17, accused of stabbing other student on school bus

🔺NJ teen accused of stabbing girl

🔺Police respond to school bus

🔺Victim treated and released

DEPTFORD — A 17-year-old township girl has been accused of stabbing another student on a school bus this week.

On Tuesday after school around 3 p.m., police responded toa bus fight involving two teen girls, in the area of Ironwood Drive and Village Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital and released that day after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

School bus Deptford area of stabbing incident ( Google Maps Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) School bus Deptford area of stabbing incident ( Google Maps Canva Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The juvenile defendant was facing aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, after those charges were approved by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both students were removed from school pending an investigation, Deptford Township Superintendent of Schools Kevin Kanauss said in a letter to families, the Inquirer reported.

The Deptford school district has six elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, serving a total of 4,146 students.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5