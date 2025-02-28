NJ girl, 17, accused of stabbing other student on school bus

🔺NJ teen accused of stabbing girl
🔺Police respond to school bus
🔺Victim treated and released

DEPTFORD — A 17-year-old township girl has been accused of stabbing another student on a school bus this week.

On Tuesday after school around 3 p.m., police responded toa bus fight involving two teen girls, in the area of Ironwood Drive and Village Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital and released that day after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile defendant was facing aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, after those charges were approved by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both students were removed from school pending an investigation, Deptford Township Superintendent of Schools Kevin Kanauss said in a letter to families, the Inquirer reported.

The Deptford school district has six elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, serving a total of 4,146 students.

