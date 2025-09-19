🔴 The New Jersey Department of Labor releases over 9,500 public comments

🔴 Proposed new gig worker rules are overwhelmingly unpopular, advocates say

🔴 Gov. Phil Murphy says no decision has been made yet as backlash grows.

From truckers to anesthesiologists, thousands of people and organizations have come out against new rules for gig workers in New Jersey.

Around 9,500 public comments were submitted to the state Department of Labor about the massive proposal that would change how the ABC test is applied to determine which workers are considered independent contractors.

More than 99% of those comments were in opposition to or raised serious concerns about the plan, according to the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.

Truckers warn of devastating economic impact of new NJ gig worker rules

Thousands of gig workers would lose their independence, according to critics. They include Lisa Yakomin, president of the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers, which represents the trucking industry at Port Newark.

Of the 11,000 truck drivers based in New Jersey who work at the port, 75% are independent owner-operators.

An airplane flies over the Port Newark Container Terminal, April 18, 2025, in Newark, NJ (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

That's more than 8,300 truckers who could lose their 1099 tax status and be forced to become employees if the new gig worker rules pass.

Many truckers could choose to leave New Jersey for other states that don't force them to lose their independence.

"This would have a devastating impact on our trucking capacity," Yakomin said.

The independence of truckers also strengthens the supply chain. They can respond at scale to volatile market conditions like holiday seasons or during emergencies.

Multiple industries push back

Looking through the public comments, Yakomin said she was struck by how many industries said they would be hurt by the Murphy administration's proposed rule changes.

Gov. Phil Murphy in Edison on May 3, 2018 (OIT/Governor's Office)

Input came from pediatric therapists, occupational therapists, anesthesiologists, and AAA roadside emergency towing services, and more.

In California, a similar rule change for independent contractors in 2019 was met with a follow-up for exceptions for 109 industries the next year.

Gov. Murphy responds to backlash

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has said his Labor Department's proposal is not cemented. He talked about the rule changes during his most recent appearance on News 12 New Jersey's Ask Governor Murphy program.

"It's in that process where we're taking input, basically public input, on all sides of this. No decisions have been made yet. That doesn't mean that we either endorse it or walk away from it," Murphy said.

Less than four months remain in Murphy's second term and he is term-limited.

