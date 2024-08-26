NJ getting fatter: The counties with the most obese people

⚫ Several NJ counties have an obesity rate higher than 30%

⚫ Just two counties posted a rate above 30% in 2011

⚫ The condition is associated with serious risks such as heart disease

Nearly 30% of New Jersey adults are considered obese, according to new data from the state Department of Health.

The latest figures suggest the obesity rate among adults aged 20 and up has increased by 25% since the year 2011.

The rate topped 30% in nine counties, according to the NJDOH data. Not all counties had data available for 2022.

The most obese counties in New Jersey New Jersey Department of Health age-adjusted data for 2011 and 2022 reveals the percentage of the adult population over 20 that is obese. The counties are listed from lowest to greatest percentage. Because of a small sample size in the survey in 2022, percentages were not available for the first two counties.

Obesity is a BMI (body mass index) of 30 or higher.

In 2011, the obesity rate among adults was as low as 13.7% in Hunterdon County.

A report released in August by the New Jersey Hospital Association found a significant increase in the number of emergency room patients presenting as overweight or obese, between 2017 and 2022.

NJHA said the coronavirus pandemic likely played a role in the unfortunate trend.

Obesity is linked to a long list of health risks, such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

