NJ gets 2nd coronavirus case — travel by government officials restricted

New Jersey state officials said government workers are now restricted from international and out-of-state travel for work purposes after a second presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus was confirmed Thursday.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver a day after the state announced that a Fort Lee man in his 30s had become the first resident in the state to get the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-ID. Hospital officials said Thursday that they were pleased with the man's recovery.

The state lab, which has been approved for testing of the virus, has so far tested 13 people, of which two tested positive. Eight more people are awaiting testing results.

Authorities did not immediately provide more information about the second patient.

State health officials said Thursday that the coronavirus cases are not surprising considering its rapid spread around the world.

Officials are calling the cases "presumptive" because they have not been confirmed by the CDC.

State officials said Thursday that the first patient, who is receiving treatment at Hackensack University Medical Center, had limited contact with people outside the hospital. There is no known link between this patient and the outbreak in Westchester County, New York.

The new coronavirus virus, which originated in China, has symptoms similar to the cold and flu. Prevention methods also are similar: wash hands, avoid touching one's face, stay home when sick.

Authorities also have encouraged people who have been at high-risk areas to practice self-quarantine and social distancing in public places.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.