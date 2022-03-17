For the past few years, a group of alumni of Holy Cross High School have been raising money to keep the school alive. In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic seriously inhibited their efforts to hold one of their big fundraisers.

I've been hosting their comedy night for the past few years and this year we're back at it. Mark your calendar for March 26, 2022!

Flyer provided by Dennis Mallot

Holy Cross High School was established in 1957 and the archdiocese stopped subsidizing the school in 2018. Parents, students, and alumni were pretty nervous about the prospects of keeping the school open. That's when an alumni group took over the management of the school, now called Holy Cross Preparatory Academy.

Every time I've done the comedy night fundraiser, I've had the pleasure of meeting some of the students who attend Holy Cross.

They are seriously some of the best and brightest young people you will meet here in our state. They have a lot of pride in their school and hope that we can keep it going through their graduation and for generations to come.

It was at Holy Cross that I received the knowledge, guidance, and yes, discipline, that I definitely needed. There were many dedicated caring teachers who helped shape our futures and for that reason among many others, we want to see the next generation benefit from that same educational experience.

One teacher in particular, Tom Bauer, encouraged my sense of humor and need to entertain, who steered me toward a career in radio.

For his caring guidance, I can't ever thank him enough. For that reason, we hope you can come out March 26 for a great night of comedy for a lasting great cause.

