NJ fugitive wanted for attempted murder nabbed in PA

A 32-year-old North Plainfield man wanted for attempted murder since 2021 has been tracked down and arrested in Pennsylvania.

Cristobal Avila had been sought in connection with a “serious incident” in his home borough on April 11, 2021, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

No further details were given about what happened that led to the charges.

Avila was featured last month as the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive of the Month — as facing five counts of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to have weapons.

At that point, police said he also had lived in East Brunswick.

North Plainfield to Easton map (Google Maps, Canva) North Plainfield to Easton map (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Then on Sept. 30, Avila was pulled over by police in Easton, PA, where he showed a false government identification to officers.

Once he was arrested, Easton police contacted the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and confirmed his active fugitive warrants in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office (SCPO) Somerset County Prosecutor's Office (SCPO) loading...

Avila was being held in Pennsylvania, pending a sentencing hearing in his case there.

Detectives from Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit would then bring Avila back to NJ.

