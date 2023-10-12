🚨 Police arrested a fugitive at a motel in Connecticut

🚨 The man is charged with failing to register as a sex offender and other crimes

🚨 He was Somerset County's "fugitive of the month" for October

NORWALK, Conn. — A New Jersey man who was October's "fugitive of the month" in Somerset County has been apprehended at a motel in this New England city.

Juan Marales, 41, of Raritan is being held in Connecticut pending extradition to New Jersey, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. He is being held at $1,000,000 bail.

He's charged with second-degree child endangerment, third-degree failing to register as a sex offender, a fourth-degree count of the same offense, third-degree aggravated assault on a correctional or probation officer, and second-degree burglary.

Norwalk police said they found Marales at a Red Carpet Inn in the Connecticut city on Oct. 5. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office had informed the police department earlier in the day that Marales was a fugitive and in the area.

Detectives knocked on the door to the fugitive's motel room. He came out and surrendered to the Norwalk cops, the officials said.

Marales has a court hearing set for Oct. 19, according to prosecutors.

