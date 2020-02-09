NJ fugitive accused of sex with child is tracked down in Philly

EVESHAM — Police have tracked down and re-arrested a child-sex suspect who went missing after being released without bail last year.

After township police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office shared charges Friday against 50-year-old Charles E. Torrence, an anonymous tip came in that Torrence was staying at different homeless shelters in Philadelphia, police said.

Torrence is accused of luring an underage girl online, using the Kik social media app and Facetime, before having sex with her at his home in the Marlton section.

He was arrested in June but was released under the state's new bail-reform laws, in which most suspects get the chance to be released with certain conditions pending their trials.

Torrence, however, failed to appear for a scheduled proceeding.

On Saturday, Evesham Police staked out numerous shelters and eventually found Torrence outside one on Spruce Street.

He was taken into custody and turned over to Philadelphia Police, to begin the process of being extradited back to New Jersey.

With previous reporting by Sergio Bichao

