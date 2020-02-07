NJ court released child-sex suspect — now he’s a fugitive on the run

EVESHAM — Police are looking for a child-sex suspect who was arrested last year but then went missing after being released without bail.

Charles E. Torrence, a 50-year-old resident of the Marlton section, is facing charges of luring an underage girl online and then having sex with her at his home.

He was arrested in June but was released under the state's new bail-reform laws, in which most suspects get the chance to be released with certain conditions pending their trials. Torrence, however, failed to appear for a scheduled proceeding.

In the meantime, a Burlington County grand jury has handed up an indictment charging him with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree child luring, four counts of third-degree child endangerment, two counts of third-degree criminal attempt of child endangerment and one count of third-degree promoting prostitution.

Prosecutors said Torrence communicated with the underage girl from Ocean County using the Kik and FaceTime apps. After about a week of chatting, he drove to her home and brought her back to his house for sexual intercourse, prosecutors said.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts to call township police at 856-983-1116 or at their confidential tip line, 856-983-4699.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.