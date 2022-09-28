NJ Food & Craft Festival is back for another year

I love any type of festival, but I'd be lying if I said food-oriented ones weren’t the greatest.

Gloucester City Softball Complex hosted the first event last year as a way to support Helping Hand Food Pantry and is ready for round two on October 1st.

The event will take place from 2-7 p.m. and is set to have attractions for any and all ages.

Entertainment will include bands “The Weekenders” and “Side Arm” and there will be a DJ and MC as well.

There will also be a beer garden this year sponsored by Holy City Publick House, which is something that was not offered last year.

This is the perfect place to take your kids as there will be a cornhole tournament as well as wiffleball and flag football throughout the entire day.

There will also be a ton of food trucks with a ton of local participants so you can enjoy some of your favorite foods while hanging out outside with friends and family.

If you are looking to help support the Helping Hand Food Pantry you can bring non-perishable food items to the festival as a donation.

Suggested items include peanut butter, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, pasta, beans, and anything else you can think of.

While the event is meant to be a great and happy time it also serves as a reminder of how fortunate we are to be able to attend events like this and purchase food and other fun items.

That being said showing up to the event is a great way to show support for the broader NJ community and make a little bit of an impact.

