NJ focuses COVID efforts on 16 ‘least vaccinated’ cities, towns

TRENTON — As the state has reached nearly three-quarters of its goal in vaccinating roughly 70% of the adult population against COVID-19, officials have identified the "least vaccinated" towns and cities in an effort to better reach them.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 16 communities, each with more than 10,000 residents, where the vaccination rate of adults was below 40%.

Using 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census, here's a look at each municipality, with its population, rate of vaccination and cumulative COVID-19 cases and deaths.