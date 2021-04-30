No appointment, no problem: Where to get walk-in vaccines in NJ

Rite Aid joins the state's COVID-19 vaccination megasites in offering walk-in shots as the state hits another milestone in its campaign to reach 4.7 million fully vaccinated adults.

The news comes as the Department of Health announced that over 3 million residents are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The chain's 129 New Jersey locations will have a limited supply of vaccine available for those who simply walk-in wanting a shot but still recommends having an appointment.

“The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19,” CEO Jim Peters said. “Vaccine availability is improving every day, and our pharmacists are ready to administer vaccines safely and efficiently, providing the benefits of pharmacist-administered vaccines in a safe and sterile environment right in your neighborhood.:

Peters said it will make the vaccine available to those who may not have access to the internet in order to make an appointment.

CVS said that it will not have walk-in appointments available but will offer same-day appointments available on its website and app.

Walmart, Target, Walmart, Shop Rite and Wegmans all continue to require appointments on their respective websites.

The state Department of Health announced on Thursday that appointments are no longer needed to receive the vaccine at the megasites during certain times:

Atlantic City at the Convention Center: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Meadowlands race track in East Rutherford: 8 a.m. - noon

Moorestown Mall: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell: 8 a.m. - noon and 2 - 6 p.m.

NJ Convention & Expo Center in Edison: 8 a.m. - noon

Rockaway Townsquare Mall: 8 a.m. - noon

No reason was offered for the sudden availability of appointments or how many vaccinations will be available at each location.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts Do any of the vaccines impact fertility? Do they contain a live virus, or change a person's DNA? Here are some of the most rampant social media rumors and the real, verified answers on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S.