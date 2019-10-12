NJ fire company hit with IRS complaint after flying Trump flag

FRANKLIN BOROUGH — A fire company that flew a Donald Trump campaign flag during an official parade last weekend has been hit with an IRS complaint, NJ.com reported.

The volunteer Franklin Fire Department marched with the president's blue 2020 campaign flag on Oct. 5 during the 99th Annual Sussex County Firemen's Association Inspection Day & Parade.

NJ.com obtained a copy of a complaint that alleges that the fire company violated federal law by participating in prohibited political activity as a tax-exempt nonprofit. It is not clear who filed the complaint. The fire company has denied wrongdoing.

Mayor Nick Giordano this week defended the fire company against criticism that its members were injecting politics into its line of work.

"If Planned Parenthood can donate monies to politicians then why can’t a group of volunteers support and be proud of their president? It’s the liberal double standard in action. The town was not in charge of the parade, so we have no business interfering," Giordano told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

