On the show this week, we celebrated back-to-school in New Jersey by reminiscing about our favorite childhood lunch boxes, and the results were surprising.

What Was Your Favorite School Lunch Box?

I had three favorite lunchboxes from my childhood. There was the awesome astronaut lunchbox, then there was my all-time favorite Happy Days lunchbox.

But the one I thought would be the outlier, my Sigmund & the Sea Monsters lunchbox, got the most attention.

Photo by Keystone View/FPG/Getty Images Photo by Keystone View/FPG/Getty Images

More people who called in to the Lou & Michele show also had that lunchbox, and that surprised me.

New Jersey's Favorite Lunchboxes Could Be Very Valuable

If you still had that Sigmund & the Sea Monsters lunch box, and it was in relatively good condition, it could fetch you anywhere from $50 to $450.

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My Happy Days lunchbox could net a tidy total as well, with some websites suggesting a price of $225.

Photo by Ted Bath/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Ted Bath/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

I thought it would be fun to look at some of the values of the rarest vintage lunchboxes in America.

The Most Valuable Vintage Lunchboxes

Here are some of the most valuable vintage lunchboxes and what dollar amount they could fetch, according to Tasting Table:

The 1935 Mickey Mouse Metal Box has been known to sell for $2500.

The Munsters 1965 lunchbox can also be worth upwards of $2500.

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The 1966 Beatles lunchbox can bring in $1500.

The 1954 Superman metal lunchbox, the granddaddy of them all. It could bring in as much as $16,000.

Of course, if you were like me, you beat the lunchbox up so bad you could barely close it, and that may affect the value just a little bit.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander