NJ dad who went missing during PA family camping trip found dead

The body of a New Jersey father of four who seemingly disappeared during a family camping trip Sunday was found dead on Monday.

Adrien Hachey, 43, from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township was gone when his family woke up early Sunday morning at a private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County. They notified police around 10:25 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Hachey's sister Lisa Peluso told New Jersey 101.5 that Hachey was on a family vacation with his sons age 16, 14, 11 and 9. His girlfriend and her three children were also on the trip.

Search continues Monday

A search conducted by several agencies Sunday that included a dive team continued Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski III told New Jersey 101.5 Hachey was found in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. There appears to be nothing suspicious about Hachey's death but the investigation remains open, according to Petroski.

Pennsylvania State Police asked anyone with information about Hachey to call the Hazleton Barracks at 570-459-3890.

