NJ father, 82, stabbed to death in apartment by son, cops say

HOPEWELL — An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death in his home by his son Monday night, according to officials.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said police were called to an apartment on Denow Road in Hopewell next to the Hopewell Crossing shopping center Tuesday evening. They found Ishmeal Jackson on the kitchen floor of the apartment with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined Ishmeal Jackson was stabbed to death sometime Monday by his son Joelle Jackson, 54, in the apartment they share.

Joelle Jackson was taken into custody Tuesday at the Hopewell Township police station and charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Onofri did not disclose a motive for the stabbing.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2022 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station).

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.