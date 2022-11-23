NJ father, 82, stabbed to death in apartment by son, cops say
HOPEWELL — An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death in his home by his son Monday night, according to officials.
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said police were called to an apartment on Denow Road in Hopewell next to the Hopewell Crossing shopping center Tuesday evening. They found Ishmeal Jackson on the kitchen floor of the apartment with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead.
An investigation determined Ishmeal Jackson was stabbed to death sometime Monday by his son Joelle Jackson, 54, in the apartment they share.
Joelle Jackson was taken into custody Tuesday at the Hopewell Township police station and charged with murder and weapons offenses.
Onofri did not disclose a motive for the stabbing.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
