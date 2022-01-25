NJ FamilyCare members can get free over-the-counter COVID tests

For the 2 million New Jersey residents who have FamilyCare health coverage, the program has decided to cover eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month at no cost to its members.

That means NJ FamilyCare members can go to a participating pharmacy for up to four test kids without a prescription per month, with each kit containing two kits.

Additional kits may be covered in the future, but for now, coverage includes specific test kits offered by BinaxNow, CareStart, InteliSwab, and QuickVue.

"Helping NJ FamilyCare members through the ongoing pandemic has been a top priority, from maintaining coverage and eliminating premiums to ensuring availability of telehealth and free smartphone access," Acting New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said.

NJ FamilyCare members are urged to get their vaccine and booster shots and take advantage of the free at-home testing when possible to protect themselves.

Testing sites can be found at How To Get Tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Residents can visit www.njfamilycare.org or call 1-800-701-0710 to learn more about NJ Family Care.