NJ family offers huge reward to find lost dog who could’ve been taken

Meep is a 1-year-old Boston Terrier. She went missing a few minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, 2024 after being spooked by the noise of New Year's fireworks.

After an extensive search including police, K9s and concerned neighbors & friends — nothing. She's now been missing for 51 days.

The dog has a medical condition and needs specific medicine, so the family is offering a significant reward of $6,000 for her return. Even $1,500 for anonymous tips that lead to her return — with no questions asked.

She left the house on Budd Street in Morristown and based on the searches from police K9s, the speculation is she was taken somewhere on Dorothy Avenue.

Meep is chipped, so if she ends up at a shelter there's a good chance she's brought back home. That said, there is no way to know who took her and whether they are up to no good. So enter the rest of us.

Check out the website, see if you recognize the dog and help find Meep!

On Saturday, February 25, there's a flyer distribution meet up. All you have to do if you want to help the family is click on one of the RSVP links and join the walk to get the word out.

Reward flyer for missing Meep loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom