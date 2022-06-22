NJ family faces charges for prostitution operation at Sayreville ‘nude’ bar

SAYREVILLE — A married couple and two of their adult children were facing charges in connection with an alleged prostitution operation out of a ‘nude’ bar in Sayreville, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

In May 2021, three employees of Club XXXV in Sayreville were busted among evidence of prostitution. Jeannine Nichols, Jason Portes and Jennifer Hecker were all arrested for promoting prostitution. Hecker was also charged with solicitation of prostitution and money laundering.

As part of the same investigation, a Freehold husband and wife and two of their adult children were arrested on June 14 with assistance from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities said 58-year-old Anthony Acciardi Sr., 55-year-old Doreen Acciardi and 29-year-old Anthony Acciardi Jr, were each charged with first-degree money laundering, second-degree promoting organized street crime, third-degree promoting prostitution and other criminal offenses.

Angela Mancini, 32, of Colts Neck, was charged with first-degree money laundering and second-degree conspiracy.

Mancini is the daughter of Doreen and Anthony Acciardi Sr., a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

Hecker, whose place of residence was not disclosed, was additional charged with third-degree promoting prostitution and a disorderly person’s offense of solicitation of prostitution.

All five defendants were released after a pre-trial detention hearing on Tuesday in Middlesex County Superior Court.

The prostitution operation investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Jason Mader of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Shadi Zaiton of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4263.

The same club was ravaged by fire in January 2020, in what fire investigators said was a "freak" accident sparked by a contractor working on the opposite side of the highway.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

