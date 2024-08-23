NJ ex-camp counselor accused of keeping child sex abuse files

🔸NJ ex-camp counselor arrested

A 23-year-old Mount Laurel man who used to work as a camp counselor has been charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

Robert Nault was arrested on Thursday as law enforcement searched his home.

Electronic devices were seized to be examined by investigators with the Burlington County High-Tech Crimes Unit.

The investigation began after county authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding Nault’s online activities with images and videos.

Nault previously worked as a summer counselor at Camp Ockanickon for Boys, as well as the School’s Out Program, both of which are run by the YMCA of the Pines.

Police said Nault has not been accused of any offenses related to inappropriate physical contact with minors.

Anyone with information regarding Nault was asked to send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us. They can also contact Mount Laurel Police Department at Tips@mountlaurelpd.org, or Medford Township Police Department at Info@medfordpolice.org.

