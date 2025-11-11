Choosing where to spend your money isn’t always about proximity to where you live or what’s on the price tag; it can also be about the company’s ethics.

In a recent study done by Market Beat, it came to light which companies Americans prefer to frequent for ‘doing the right thing.’

What New Jersey companies are among America’s most admired for their ethics?

Which Garden State companies got accolades?

Cape May Brewing Company

Located, as you can guess, in Cape May, NJ, the Shore Town Brewery is praised for mixing craft beers with conservation.

They use renewable energy, donate to groups dedicated to beach preservation, plus, when possible, they use local sources.

Market Beat described them as being “a symbol of how small businesses can blend environmental care with easygoing hospitality,” also known as “the South Jersey way: cheerful, sincere, and sustainably rooted.”

Wakefern Food Corp.

Wakefern, the cooperative behind ShopRite supermarkets, is described as a model of local empowerment and shared ownership.

Member grocers reinvest profits into their communities, support regional farms, and lead hunger-relief programs through ‘Partners in Caring.’ Wakefern turns everyday grocery shopping into a quiet act of solidarity.

Coming out incredibly high on the list (number two!) is a company whose product I, by total happenstance, happened to be enjoying while writing this.

Campbells Soup AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File loading...

The Campbell’s Company

Who doesn’t love a good bowl of soup? You’re going to love one even more once you hear how dedicated the company is to the community.

Campbell’s focuses on reducing food waste, supporting local hunger relief programs, and improving packaging sustainability.

Its visible reinvestment in Camden – including community gardens and education funding – reflects a commitment to being part of the solution, not just the skyline.

If you work for, or support, any of these companies, give yourself a pat on the back for helping out these particularly moral Jersey businesses.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

