NJ Easter weekend — 17 of the best things to do Apr. 19-21
Looking for something to do Easter weekend in New Jersey? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!
Big Joe Henry at the Jenkinson’s Boardwalk 2-for-1 Easter Sale
Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry at the 2019 Jenkinson's Boardwalk 2-for-1 Easter Sale on Friday, April 19th at Noon! Get ready for the summer fun at Jenkinson's with the 2-for-1 Easter Sale! You can purchase Easter 2-for-1 Ride Cards at any ticket booth in the Amusement Park, the ticket booth next to Boardwalk Bar and Grill, the ticket booth next to Jenknson’s Aquarium, South Beach Arcade and Jenkinsons South Arcade. Click here for more information!
Apr 19, 2019
Jenkinson's Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave. Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Hop along through Downtown Hammonton and fill your Easter baskets with goodies. Meet the Easter Bunny. Enjoy games & giveaways, including the Great Egg Drop at Toy Market.
Apr 19, 2019
Downtown
200 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08237
Hop on DiDonato's Easter EGGspress
Hop along on our outdoor Easter-themed train ride before a meet-and-greet with the big bunny himself and special treats!
Apr 19, 2019 - Apr 20, 2019
DiDonato Family Fun Center
1151 S. White Horse Pk., Hammonton, NJ 08037
CAMDEN COUNTY
1st Annual Easter Hop Kids Ball
Join us at the Adventure Aquarium for a family fun event celebrating kids ages 3yrs-11yrs old! It's so hard to find things to do toddler and kid friendly! Look no further! Easter outfits and/or hats are welcome as we will have a prize for best Easter outfit and hat! This event includes food, DJ, picture with the Easter Bunny, face painting, crayon station, and more! A portion of the proceeds are going to Flawless World Events Scholarship Fund for Cherry Hill School District students! Support our youth! This event is open to all no matter what town you live in! It will be a party your kids won't forget! Ticket sales end April 15th. There will be no tickets sold at the door.
Apr 20, 2019
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Come dressed in your Easter's best to stroll in our fashion Promenade and meet the Easter Bunny. Judging begins at 1 pm. Prizes awarded for Best Dressed Children, Teen, Adults and Family. The Philly Keys will be starting the event at noon with their performance of the Dueling Pianos show. Fun and free for the entire family!
Apr 21, 2019
Ocean City Music Pier
825 Boardwalk & Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ 08226
Come celebrate Spring Break at Hawk Haven with a good ole fashioned Easter Egg Roll! An Easter Egg Roll is a race, where an egg is pushed through the grass with a long-handled spoon. It's a timeless tradition dating back to the early 1800's in England. Join us at Hawk Haven Vineyard on Saturday, April 20th for our second annual Easter Egg Roll! Enjoy wine tasting & wine flights. Live music on the Crushpad and good eats from the Barrel Room Kitchen. Relay (4-person teams only): Adults Team (21+) Family Team (mixed age) Individual: Kids (age 7 and under) Kids (age 8 to 12) Prizes to 1st place winner in each category! Check our website for these great prizes! The Egg Roll event is free to attend! Registration is required.
Apr 20, 2019
Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery
600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242
Come enjoy a pancake breakfast and activities for the whole family! Pancake Breakfast Seatings: 9 am, 10 am, 10:45 am, 11:30 am. Seats fill up quickly so please reserve ahead of time for breakfast! While you are here, earn a few turtle bucks and cash them in for prizes. Go on an egg hunt, create arts and crafts, help a naturalist search for turtle hatchlings along the trail, enjoy special turtle creature feature live animal presentations and stop by the aquarium to say hello to the octopus and watch the animals have breakfast too! Advance registration online.
Apr 20, 2019
The Wetlands Institute
1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
Vineyard Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt
Bring out the whole family for an unbelievable brunch! Chef Brian Parker from the Southern Mansion of Cape May has teamed up with Willow Creek Farm & Winery to put together a delicious menu to enjoy with the whole family! What's even better? All guests 21 or older can enjoy unlimited sangria, and all guests under 21 can enjoy a "Make Your Own Sangria Bar"! Chef Parker and his team of sous-chefs prepare everything fresh on-site! This incredible menu is sure to delight the taste buds of your entire family! 21 and older ~ $40pp (includes unlimited Sangria bar Winemakers Choice); Under 21 ~ $20pp; Children under 3 ~ Free. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Visit our website to book now or call us. Don't miss out!
Apr 21, 2019
Willow Creek Farm & Winery
168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
We just want to bring folks together to appreciate their own version of geek. The floor will be divided into vendors and artists/game devs/web folk, cosplayers and some tournaments/open board game play.
Apr 20, 2019
Woodbury Heights Community Center
741 Helen Ave., Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Why should kids have all the fun? Join us for an Adult Easter Egg Hunt in the vineyard. Participation is complimentary at the completion of a Wine Tasting. $15/person, 21 and older. One Egg per person - turn in to receive a prize! After the fun enjoy your favorite Alba wine under the arbor and relax to the sounds of smooth jazz, blues, and R&B. Wood-fired pizza and other food available for purchase.
Apr 20, 2019 - Apr 21, 2019
Alba Vineyard
269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Milford, NJ 08848
MERCER COUNTY
Celebrate the arrival of spring at Terhune Orchards' Bunny Chase on Easter weekend. Spring has sprung at Terhune Orchards! The farm animals are enjoying spring in the pasture and the bulbs are blooming. Come for a fun event for all young ones and their families. Follow the treasure hunt clues around the farm, discovering the spring! Wonderful for children ages 2 – 8 years. At the end of the hunt, bunny craft activities and meeting the real Terhune bunnies available for $5 charge. Enjoy wagon rides around the farm and pony rides too. Hungry? Our Farm Food Tent will be filled with homemade goodies including donuts, pie, cookies, apple cider, soup, chili, salads, hot dogs and much more. Adults visit our Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery Tasting Room to sample our award-winning wines made from grapes grown on the farm. Celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of our spring season on the farm.
Apr 20, 2019 - Apr 21, 2019
Terhune Orchards
330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Join us on Festival Plaza for an Easter Celebration from 12PM – 4PM. Meet & Greet the Easter Bunny. DJ, Bunny Hop Sack Races, Egg on a Spoon Races, Hop-A-Thon, Dance Contest, Rubber Duck Races, Face Painting, Balloon Artist, Inflatable Rides, and more!
Apr 20, 2019
Pier Village
Ocean Ave and Centennial Dr, Long Branch, NJ 07740
MORRIS COUNTY
Admission includes a delicious brunch, a wonderful photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and access to all activities at our Easter and Springtime Family Festival including hayrides, pony rides, Easter Egg hunt, baby farm animals, warm campfire and lots more! Brunch reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online. Activities subject to change, visit website for more details or call the farm to confirm.
Apr 19, 2019 - Apr 20, 2019
Alstede Farms
1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930
OCEAN COUNTY
Songs & Tea with the Easter Bunny
Enjoy tea and sweets with the Easter Bunny and his friends, who will entertain you with songs, dancing and fun. Benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Surflight Education Department. Tickets are limited.
Apr 20, 2019
Surflight Theatre
201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008
PASSAIC COUNTY
Earth Day Weekend at the New Jersey Botanical Garden
Earth Day is Monday, April 22. There’s no better way to celebrate than with a visit to NJBG, where you’ll find the beauty of nature and a soothing respite from this busy world, plus a number of special programs. NJBG is open 8am to 8pm every day, free of charge.
Apr 20, 2019 - Apr 22, 2019
New Jersey Botanical Garden
2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456
SALEM COUNTY
Come to the Barnyard for a hayride, visit with our Barnyard animals, participate in our egg and veggie hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny. (Collected eggs will be empty but will be turned into the Easter Bunny for an EGGcellent and tasty surprise!) Also available will be barrel train rides and egg decorating stations. Cost is $10/child and $5/adult. (Takes approximately 2 hours to complete all events but come and stay as long as you like!)
Apr 20, 2019
Coombs Barnyard
20 Rt. 77, Elmer, NJ 08318
SUSSEX COUNTY
Spring Celebration and Fair - Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Contest
Joyfully announcing the March 1st Grand Re-Opening of Heaven Hill Farm and Garden Center in Vernon, NJ for the 2019 season. Bigger and brighter, greenhouses brimming over with many more annuals, perennials, evergreens; our calendar filled with community driven events for 2019. For Spring 2019, Heaven Hill Farm is hosting three events, throwing open the gates and inviting everyone to our farm for a "Celebration of Spring!" Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Contest. Join the Easter Bunny for a fun-filled day. We fill our fields with eggs and let the kids run wild. Also available carnival rides, hayrides, face painting, gym mining, sand art, pony rides, and more. Find the special Golden Egg and win a prize!
Apr 20, 2019
Heaven Hill Farm
451 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ 07462