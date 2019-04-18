NJ Easter weekend — 17 of the best things to do Apr. 19-21

Looking for something to do Easter weekend in New Jersey? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry at the Jenkinson’s Boardwalk 2-for-1 Easter Sale

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry at the 2019 Jenkinson's Boardwalk 2-for-1 Easter Sale on Friday, April 19th at Noon! Get ready for the summer fun at Jenkinson's with the 2-for-1 Easter Sale! You can purchase Easter 2-for-1 Ride Cards at any ticket booth in the Amusement Park, the ticket booth next to Boardwalk Bar and Grill, the ticket booth next to Jenknson’s Aquarium, South Beach Arcade and Jenkinsons South Arcade. Click here for more information!

Apr 19, 2019

Jenkinson's Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave. Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Easter Eggstravaganza

Hop along through Downtown Hammonton and fill your Easter baskets with goodies. Meet the Easter Bunny. Enjoy games & giveaways, including the Great Egg Drop at Toy Market.

Apr 19, 2019

Downtown

200 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08237

Hop on DiDonato's Easter EGGspress

Hop along on our outdoor Easter-themed train ride before a meet-and-greet with the big bunny himself and special treats!

Apr 19, 2019 - Apr 20, 2019

DiDonato Family Fun Center

1151 S. White Horse Pk., Hammonton, NJ 08037

CAMDEN COUNTY

1st Annual Easter Hop Kids Ball

Join us at the Adventure Aquarium for a family fun event celebrating kids ages 3yrs-11yrs old! It's so hard to find things to do toddler and kid friendly! Look no further! Easter outfits and/or hats are welcome as we will have a prize for best Easter outfit and hat! This event includes food, DJ, picture with the Easter Bunny, face painting, crayon station, and more! A portion of the proceeds are going to Flawless World Events Scholarship Fund for Cherry Hill School District students! Support our youth! This event is open to all no matter what town you live in! It will be a party your kids won't forget! Ticket sales end April 15th. There will be no tickets sold at the door.

Apr 20, 2019

Adventure Aquarium

1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Easter Fashion Promenade

Come dressed in your Easter's best to stroll in our fashion Promenade and meet the Easter Bunny. Judging begins at 1 pm. Prizes awarded for Best Dressed Children, Teen, Adults and Family. The Philly Keys will be starting the event at noon with their performance of the Dueling Pianos show. Fun and free for the entire family!

Apr 21, 2019

Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk & Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Easter Egg Roll

Come celebrate Spring Break at Hawk Haven with a good ole fashioned Easter Egg Roll! An Easter Egg Roll is a race, where an egg is pushed through the grass with a long-handled spoon. It's a timeless tradition dating back to the early 1800's in England. Join us at Hawk Haven Vineyard on Saturday, April 20th for our second annual Easter Egg Roll! Enjoy wine tasting & wine flights. Live music on the Crushpad and good eats from the Barrel Room Kitchen. Relay (4-person teams only): Adults Team (21+) Family Team (mixed age) Individual: Kids (age 7 and under) Kids (age 8 to 12) Prizes to 1st place winner in each category! Check our website for these great prizes! The Egg Roll event is free to attend! Registration is required.

Apr 20, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

TurtleFest

Come enjoy a pancake breakfast and activities for the whole family! Pancake Breakfast Seatings: 9 am, 10 am, 10:45 am, 11:30 am. Seats fill up quickly so please reserve ahead of time for breakfast! While you are here, earn a few turtle bucks and cash them in for prizes. Go on an egg hunt, create arts and crafts, help a naturalist search for turtle hatchlings along the trail, enjoy special turtle creature feature live animal presentations and stop by the aquarium to say hello to the octopus and watch the animals have breakfast too! Advance registration online.

Apr 20, 2019

The Wetlands Institute

1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Vineyard Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt

Bring out the whole family for an unbelievable brunch! Chef Brian Parker from the Southern Mansion of Cape May has teamed up with Willow Creek Farm & Winery to put together a delicious menu to enjoy with the whole family! What's even better? All guests 21 or older can enjoy unlimited sangria, and all guests under 21 can enjoy a "Make Your Own Sangria Bar"! Chef Parker and his team of sous-chefs prepare everything fresh on-site! This incredible menu is sure to delight the taste buds of your entire family! 21 and older ~ $40pp (includes unlimited Sangria bar Winemakers Choice); Under 21 ~ $20pp; Children under 3 ~ Free. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Visit our website to book now or call us. Don't miss out!

Apr 21, 2019

Willow Creek Farm & Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

South Jersey Geek Fest

We just want to bring folks together to appreciate their own version of geek. The floor will be divided into vendors and artists/game devs/web folk, cosplayers and some tournaments/open board game play.

Apr 20, 2019

Woodbury Heights Community Center

741 Helen Ave., Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Why should kids have all the fun? Join us for an Adult Easter Egg Hunt in the vineyard. Participation is complimentary at the completion of a Wine Tasting. $15/person, 21 and older. One Egg per person - turn in to receive a prize! After the fun enjoy your favorite Alba wine under the arbor and relax to the sounds of smooth jazz, blues, and R&B. Wood-fired pizza and other food available for purchase.

Apr 20, 2019 - Apr 21, 2019

Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

MERCER COUNTY

Bunny Chase

Celebrate the arrival of spring at Terhune Orchards' Bunny Chase on Easter weekend. Spring has sprung at Terhune Orchards! The farm animals are enjoying spring in the pasture and the bulbs are blooming. Come for a fun event for all young ones and their families. Follow the treasure hunt clues around the farm, discovering the spring! Wonderful for children ages 2 – 8 years. At the end of the hunt, bunny craft activities and meeting the real Terhune bunnies available for $5 charge. Enjoy wagon rides around the farm and pony rides too. Hungry? Our Farm Food Tent will be filled with homemade goodies including donuts, pie, cookies, apple cider, soup, chili, salads, hot dogs and much more. Adults visit our Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery Tasting Room to sample our award-winning wines made from grapes grown on the farm. Celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of our spring season on the farm.

Apr 20, 2019 - Apr 21, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Easter at the Pier

Join us on Festival Plaza for an Easter Celebration from 12PM – 4PM. Meet & Greet the Easter Bunny. DJ, Bunny Hop Sack Races, Egg on a Spoon Races, Hop-A-Thon, Dance Contest, Rubber Duck Races, Face Painting, Balloon Artist, Inflatable Rides, and more!

Apr 20, 2019

Pier Village

Ocean Ave and Centennial Dr, Long Branch, NJ 07740

MORRIS COUNTY

Brunch with the Easter Bunny

Admission includes a delicious brunch, a wonderful photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and access to all activities at our Easter and Springtime Family Festival including hayrides, pony rides, Easter Egg hunt, baby farm animals, warm campfire and lots more! Brunch reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online. Activities subject to change, visit website for more details or call the farm to confirm.

Apr 19, 2019 - Apr 20, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Songs & Tea with the Easter Bunny

Enjoy tea and sweets with the Easter Bunny and his friends, who will entertain you with songs, dancing and fun. Benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Surflight Education Department. Tickets are limited.

Apr 20, 2019

Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

Earth Day Weekend at the New Jersey Botanical Garden

Earth Day is Monday, April 22. There’s no better way to celebrate than with a visit to NJBG, where you’ll find the beauty of nature and a soothing respite from this busy world, plus a number of special programs. NJBG is open 8am to 8pm every day, free of charge.

Apr 20, 2019 - Apr 22, 2019

New Jersey Botanical Garden

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SALEM COUNTY

Egg & Veggie Hunt

Come to the Barnyard for a hayride, visit with our Barnyard animals, participate in our egg and veggie hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny. (Collected eggs will be empty but will be turned into the Easter Bunny for an EGGcellent and tasty surprise!) Also available will be barrel train rides and egg decorating stations. Cost is $10/child and $5/adult. (Takes approximately 2 hours to complete all events but come and stay as long as you like!)

Apr 20, 2019

Coombs Barnyard

20 Rt. 77, Elmer, NJ 08318

SUSSEX COUNTY

Spring Celebration and Fair - Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Contest

Joyfully announcing the March 1st Grand Re-Opening of Heaven Hill Farm and Garden Center in Vernon, NJ for the 2019 season. Bigger and brighter, greenhouses brimming over with many more annuals, perennials, evergreens; our calendar filled with community driven events for 2019. For Spring 2019, Heaven Hill Farm is hosting three events, throwing open the gates and inviting everyone to our farm for a "Celebration of Spring!" Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Contest. Join the Easter Bunny for a fun-filled day. We fill our fields with eggs and let the kids run wild. Also available carnival rides, hayrides, face painting, gym mining, sand art, pony rides, and more. Find the special Golden Egg and win a prize!

Apr 20, 2019

Heaven Hill Farm

451 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ 07462