NJ drivers enjoying DOT’s new sarcastic road signs

If there's one thing New Jerseyans love in addition to pizza, the Jersey Slide and the middle finger, it's sarcasm. The Department of Transportation finally caught on.

"The Department wanted to be more creative in how we present our safety messages," explains NJDOT spokeswoman Leanna Nelson. "We are trying a few new messages that are both fun and catchy in hopes that people will remember the message to drive safely."

Those overhead electronic road signs are lately flashing messages like:

WE'LL BE BLUNT. DON'T DRIVE HIGH

GET YOUR HEAD OUT OF YOUR APP

NICE CAR, DID IT COME WITH A TURN SIGNAL?

Now here's the best part. They say they're actually open to suggestions!

Yes, you can send the DOT your sarcastic safety messages and maybe, just maybe, you'll end up seeing it on the overhead signs.

Now we realize the ones you come up with will be, let's say, saltier and more forceful. Don't expect to go all Sopranos and have your message appear. Not even in North Jersey.

Still, this is a fun departure from the bland safety messages we're used to. You can only read Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over so many times.

The messages are going to rotate, "on all NJDOT signs throughout the state," Nelson said. "This includes all interstates, as well roadways and State HIghways, under NJDOT's jurisdiction."

If coming up with sarcastic highway messages to drivers could be a full-time job it might be the only time in my life I wanted to be a state worker.

