I don’t know what kind of deep-breathing exercises make you black out, but apparently that’s what happened in Toms River this weekend.

Police say a driver practicing deep breathing techniques passed out and crashed into another car, sending several people to the hospital.

According to RLS Media, 19-year-old Thomas Zimmerman, of Brick, was driving on Hooper Avenue in Toms River on Saturday afternoon when he crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, colliding head on with a Toyota Corolla.

Police say that the driver and two passengers in the Toyota were all taken to the Jersey Shore Medical Center, one with severe head trauma, the other two with non-life threatening injuries. Zimmerman was taken to Community Medical Center, Toms River, for treatment and observation.

Zimmerman told authorities that he was practicing deep-breathing techniques while driving and may have “blacked out” before the crash, according to the police.

Police say there was no indication of impairment or cell phone use. Mr. Zimmerman gave consent to submit blood samples to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office pending toxicological testing for intoxicants.

He also voluntarily consented to the searching of his cell phone and vehicle by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. The Asbury Park Press reports that police believe the backseat passenger in the Toyota, the one who suffered the head trauma and was airlifted to the hospital, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.