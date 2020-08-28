Go ahead America, we’re used to it. Insult us some more. Pile it on. We’re nothing but factories and hazmat sites. Yep. We’re all gym tan laundry dopes or high haired Snooki tramps. Right. We get it. We suck. Oh? You have more? Let’s hear it.

Big Seven Travel took another poll this year asking which accents are the most alluring across our country. New Jersey wound up dead last. In 2019 they did the same poll and we came in 49th. Yep, it got worse.

Now this wasn’t always broken down purely by state. Example, there’s apparently a difference between Southern Ohio and Northern Ohio because Southern Ohio ranked 41st. And Louisiana isn’t ranked as an accent per se but Cajun is, which ranked 18th.

Wait. What?!

So toothless red neck swamp people hunting alligators sound sexier than we do? Riiiiight.

Also since North Jersey and South Jersey have very different accents why weren’t we afforded the same separation as Southern Ohio? And since the North Jersey accent is arguably so close to a New York accent how did New York rank 2nd and we ranked 50th?

Boston at 3rd? Get the hell out of here! Hearing a woman from a Massachusetts talk dirty to you would be like listening to nails on a chalkboard from inside a wood chipper.

But here we are. The least sexy accent in the United States. All I know is there’s a certain Jersey girl whose voice I always love waking up to and it’s the sweetest sound in the world. No French accent, southern drawl, rare songbird or angel’s harp can hold a candle to it.

Top 50 sexiest accents in United States: 2020

50th. New Jersey

49th. Long Island

48th. Floridian

47th. Minnesotan

46th. Pittsburgh

45th. Alaskan

44th. Pennsylvania Dutch

43rd. Appalachian

42nd. California Valley

41st. Southern Ohioan

40th. Providence

39th. Tallahassee

38th. “Hoi Toider”

37th. San Francisco

36th. Hudson Valley

35th. Cincinnati

34th. Cleveland

33rd. Milwaukee

32nd. Western

31st. New Orleans

30th. Oklahoma

29th. Colorado

28th. Virginia Piedmont

27th. Kansas

26th. Connecticut

25th. Charleston

24th. Ozark

23rd. General American

22nd. New Mexican

21st. Atlanta

20th. Baltimorese

19th. Tennesseean

18th. Cajun

17th. Midwestern

16th. Yooper

15th. St. Louis

14th. Chicano

13th. Hawaiian

12th. Mississippi

11th. Miami

10th. Kentucky

9th. Northwestern

8th. Mainer

7th. Philadelphia

6th. Californian

5th. Chicago

4th. Alabama

3rd. Bostonian

2nd. New York

1st. Texan

