NJ delivers $375-per-child food benefits to 375,000 children

New Jersey Human Services has started delivering summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits to school-age children and kids under 6 years old.

P-EBT benefits were extended for the summer following last school year during the public health emergency.

The $375 per child summer benefits began being delivered last week to the 375,000 eligible children in the state.

"Food insecurity has been a concern for many during the pandemic, especially for families that rely on the nutritional support provided by the school lunch program," said Human Services Acting Commissioner, Sarah Adelman.

This latest round of food assistance benefits is for eligible families who missed out on the free and reduced meals program due to the pandemic.

For children already enrolled in the state's Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP), benefits will load directly into their EBT card.

For kids new to the free and reduced price school lunch program, those benefit cards will be mailed this week.

The Department has also announced it has continued to deliver P-EBT benefits for the 2020-2021 school year.

Since March 2020, Human Services has distributed more than $1 billion in supplemental monthly SNAP payments to New Jersey families.

Recipients should check their account balance at www.NJFamiliesFirst.com.